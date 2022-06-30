Person winched from vessel off Banks Peninsula after safety locator beacon activated

A rescue is under way off the coast of Banks Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

A seriously injured 33-year-old man has been airlifted off a vessel off the coast of Christchurch.

A safety locator beacon was activated off Banks Peninsula just before 2pm today, 22 to 24 nautical miles from Lyttelton Harbour.

A safety locator beacon was activated off Lyttelton Harbour about 22 to 24 nautical miles straight out. Photo / Supplied

The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent with extra fuel on board to search for the vessel.

Westpac Rescue crew preflight winch brief before rescue mission. Photo / Supplied

The NZ Herald understands that the man was winched off a commercial fishing boat five nautical miles from Okains Bay with serious to moderate injuries.

He was transported to Christchurch Hospital.