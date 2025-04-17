This week, Jessie came forward to RNZ’s Checkpoint to tell their story and share concerns about the way they were treated.

“There’s been a lot of hurt, there’s been a lot of depression, a lot of anxiety and unfortunately, it’s a very drawn-out process, so I’ve not really been able to get a lot of peace throughout this experience.”

Jessie’s claim for cover was declined by ACC, which considered the pregnancy to be the injury. By then, Jessie was living in Australia and not eligible.

They said trying to apply for help was a nightmare, and it felt as if ACC staff were searching for an out.

“Unfortunately, for far too long, it’s been the norm for ACC to seek ways to apply rules that will save money as opposed to seeking ways to apply rules to support individuals and to better wellness.

“I had a young woman who interacted with me, who initially indicated that she didn’t really believe that this had occurred.

“I think she stated that it was unbelievable and insisted that I provide documentation ... I said, ‘Of course, I wouldn’t be coming to you without documentation’.”

Jessie told ACC the doctor had written an acknowledgement and a letter of apology about what happened.

“Her further response to that was to question why I didn’t know. ‘How could you possibly not know?’ I thought it was a really disgusting thing to say. I felt very belittled and demeaned throughout our interaction.”

At first, Jessie said, ACC treated their pregnancy as their injury, not the implant not being placed.

“My pregnancy was an injury and my abortion was a treatment, so I am no longer injured. Because I’m no longer injured, I have no grounds to make a mental injury claim.

“So, the injury occurred whilst I was in Australia. In Australia, there’s no avenue of support for me either so I have gone through this process of having to interact with people on a monthly by monthly basis and talk about one of the worst experiences of my life.

“There’s been no offer of psychological support or financial support to cover the time that I needed to take off, just a real lack of care.”

Checkpoint has seen a letter from ACC to Jessie. It said ACC has determined the date of the personal injury is April 26, 2022, the date of conception.

Not the date the doctor failed to re-insert the contraceptive device in their arm.

It said Jessie was living in Australia at the time they got pregnant and had intended to stay for a year. That meant that at the time of the injury, Jessie was not considered to be an ordinary resident of New Zealand, and therefore was not covered by ACC.

“I just wanted to just reach out and say to [ACC Minister] Scott Simpson to please take action to ensure that people like myself, and other individuals who are in complex cases that lie outside of current policy and procedures, are still able to receive support.”

They said the ACC system fails due to lack of care.

“Try and ensure that your staff act with compassion and [have] a genuine desire to assist those who are involved in an accident and an injury.

"Try and ensure that your staff act with compassion and [have] a genuine desire to assist those who are involved in an accident and an injury.

Jessie is appealing to the Government to review ACC and its approach to claimants.

“I know it’s been done a million times, but please, Scott Simpson, this was harrowing, this was a horrible experience. I’m never going to get back what I lost. So please look at those policies and procedures.”

In response, the minister said he was sorry to hear about Jessie’s experience, “the circumstances sound unfortunate”.

“I am concerned at Jessie’s allegations around the handling of [their] case by ACC staff. That certainly doesn’t sound like the standard of care and compassion I expect from ACC, and I will make my expectations clear with officials.

“I will also ask officials, when they consider the case, to raise with me if they think there are any policy issues that need to be considered.”

ACC said it was unable to respond to the specific concerns raised by Jessie, saying there was not enough time to read through the case notes and provide a response.

But they noted that decisions were made in accordance with the ACC Act, which was “complex and prescriptive” when it comes to injuries occurring overseas.

The agency said it must be confident of the factual details of each case to grant cover.

Jessie said their story also reflected the importance of choosing the right language when talking about pregnancy and the impact it can have on individuals.

Their comments followed news this week that Associate Health Minister Casey Costello had issued a directive to Health New Zealand to say “women” instead of “pregnant people” in its communications.

Jessie said the associate minister would not eliminate the term, “because we exist whether you wish to acknowledge that or not”.

They hoped Costello’s worldview would open up.

“The type of rhetoric [she is] encouraging is harmful.” Jessie referenced the reaction to gender-diverse Green Party MP Benjamin Doyle, who faced death threats after a controversial post online.

“Why use your platform for hate when you have the power to build a better, healthier future for Aotearoa?”

