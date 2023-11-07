Voyager 2023 media awards
Person transported to Whanganui Hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle crash in Turakina

Finn Williams
By
Emergency services were called to an incident in Turakina. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been taken to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Turakina.

Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were alerted to the incident on Wanganui Rd at around 2.50pm today.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said staff assessed and treated one person before taking them to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.

A FENZ spokesperson said one Whanganui crew was called to the scene.

No one was trapped in the car, so firefighters assisted paramedics at the incident with scene safety.

The car ended up lodged in trees on the Wanganui Road, just outside of Turakina. Photo / Bevan Conley
The car ended up lodged in trees on the Wanganui Road, just outside of Turakina. Photo / Bevan Conley


