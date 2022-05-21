Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Person suffers life-threatening injuries, street cordoned off, police investigating

Quick Read
Police attend a serious assault at Glendene, Auckland. Photo Hayden Woodward

Police attend a serious assault at Glendene, Auckland. Photo Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

A person has been rushed to hospital after an incident in Glendene left them with critical injuries.

Police are still working out what has happened.

The person was found on Juliana Way, a small cul-de-sac close to the Whau River. The road has been taped off.

A person at the scene said at least four police cars were present.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was called at 7.47am. One ambulance, one managing vehicle and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

"We have assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition," they said.

Police cordon at Juliana Way, Glendene in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police cordon at Juliana Way, Glendene in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

They referred all further queries to police.

Police said inquiries were continuing to determine how the person was hurt.