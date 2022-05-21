Police attend a serious assault at Glendene, Auckland. Photo Hayden Woodward

A person has been rushed to hospital after an incident in Glendene left them with critical injuries.

Police are still working out what has happened.

The person was found on Juliana Way, a small cul-de-sac close to the Whau River. The road has been taped off.

A person at the scene said at least four police cars were present.

A St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was called at 7.47am. One ambulance, one managing vehicle and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

"We have assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition," they said.

Police cordon at Juliana Way, Glendene in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

They referred all further queries to police.

Police said inquiries were continuing to determine how the person was hurt.