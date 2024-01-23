Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Person suffers critical injuries after serious two-vehicle crash in Ashburton, helicopter en route

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police investigate a car park scam during Foo Fighters concert, co-ordinated treatment strategy for long Covid and leaked report shows links to avoidable deaths. Video / 1News / NZHerald

A person has received critical injuries following a serious two-vehicle crash in Ashburton tonight.

Emergency services received reports of the crash on Longbeach Rd, Willowby around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

“One person is in a critical condition, and a helicopter is enroute,” a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays,” police said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said they dispatched two fire appliances to the scene of the crash and referred all other questions to police.

Latest from New Zealand

Focus: Luxon responds to white supremacy claims

Focus: Luxon responds to white supremacy claims

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was asked about Te Pāti Māori comments calling the Govt white supremacists, and what he hopes to achieve at Rātana Pā on Wednesday. Video / Mark Mitchell