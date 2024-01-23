A person has received critical injuries following a serious two-vehicle crash in Ashburton tonight.
Emergency services received reports of the crash on Longbeach Rd, Willowby around 5.40pm on Tuesday.
“One person is in a critical condition, and a helicopter is enroute,” a police spokesperson said.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays,” police said.
A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said they dispatched two fire appliances to the scene of the crash and referred all other questions to police.