A person has received critical injuries following a serious two-vehicle crash in Ashburton tonight.

Emergency services received reports of the crash on Longbeach Rd, Willowby around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

“One person is in a critical condition, and a helicopter is enroute,” a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays,” police said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said they dispatched two fire appliances to the scene of the crash and referred all other questions to police.