Person shot and critically injured at Auckland strip club

Police received a report of shots being fired at an address on Wellesley St West at around 11.15pm. Video / NZ Herald

Police received a report of shots being fired at an address on Wellesley St West at around 11.15pm. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been critically hurt after being shot at a strip club in Auckland's city centre.

Police are now investigating the "serious firearms incident" after receiving reports of a gun being fired at the Femme Fatale club on Wellesley St West about 11.15pm on Friday.

"A short time later a person was admitted to Auckland Hospital with gunshot-related injuries and is in a critical but stable condition," police said.

Police on the scene of the shooting last night in Auckland city. Photo / Rahul Bhattarai

A witness in an apartment on nearby Nelson St said he heard a bang shortly after 11pm.

After walking onto his balcony to look, he saw police and up to three ambulance cars rush to the scene below.

Two police officers were stationed outside the Femme Fatale club this morning while investigators examine the scene.

"Anyone who has any information that could assist police with our inquiries to locate the offender or offenders is asked to contact us on 105 quoting 220409/2289," police said.