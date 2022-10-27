Police are investigating an assault that left a person with serious injuries at an event in West Auckland late last night.

Police and emergency services were called to a property on Central Park Drive, in Henderson, after reports of an incident.

"One person was located with serious injuries and was transported to hospital, where they are currently in a stable condition."

A spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident.

Authorities are appealing to members of the public who saw the incident or have any information about it to contact police immediately.

Can you help? Call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.