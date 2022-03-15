Person seriously injured in East Tamaki fire

Emergency services were called to the fire on Stonedon Dr in East Tamaki at 11.35am today. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the fire on Stonedon Dr in East Tamaki at 11.35am today. Photo / Google Maps

A person has been seriously injured after a fire broke out in a commercial property in East Tamaki this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Stonedon Dr at 11.35am.

The fire broke out in a car housed inside an industrial unit, Fire and Emergency Northern communications shift manager Carren Larking said.

Four fire trucks attended and a fire investigator is now on site to determine the cause of the fire.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended and transferred one person in a serious condition to Middlemore Hospital.