An early morning crash has blocked lanes on Auckland's northwestern motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

An early morning crash has blocked lanes on Auckland's northwestern motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Lanes have been closed on Auckland’s busy northwestern motorway after a person sustained serious injuries in an early morning crash, and rush-hour motorists are being told to expect delays.

Police are at the crash site.

The crash occurred just before 8am in city-bound lanes, prior to the St Lukes Rd off-ramp.

“A vehicle has collided with a barrier in the incident, with one of the occupants sustaining serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“They have been transported to Auckland City Hospital.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.”

Two lanes had been closed near the crash so that the examination could be completed and the scene cleared, the spokesperson said.

“Motorists should expect delays to their travels this morning and Police advise, where possible, they take an alternative route.

“Police thank motorists in advance for their co-operation.”

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 8:00AM

A crash is blocking the right lane eastbound prior to St Lukes Rd. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared. ^AA pic.twitter.com/j18l4cvzvr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 21, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert at 8am advising motorists to pass with care as the crash had blocked the right lane eastbound prior to the St Lukes Rd exit.







