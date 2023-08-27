Person seriously injured after van rolls on North Canterbury road

According to police, a van rolled on the Balcairn road.

A person has received serious injuries after a van rolled on a North Canterbury road this morning.

Fire crews, along with police and ambulance were called to Upper Sefton Rd shortly before 8.15am after receiving reports of a crash.

“Early indications suggest at least one person is seriously injured,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Simon Lyford said no one was trapped as a result of the crash.

He also said all people involved were in the care of attending ambulance officers.

MORE TO COME.