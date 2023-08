Two people were injured in a collision involving two horses in Canterbury tonight. Photo / File

Two people were injured in a collision involving two horses in Canterbury tonight. Photo / File

Two people have been injured following a collision involving a vehicle and two horses on Upper Sefton Rd, north of Rangiora, this evening.

Police were notified around 9pm.

One person has serious injuries and another has minor injuries, while one horse died and the other has been put down.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.