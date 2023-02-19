Police were called to the Arthur St incident on Saturday night. Photo / Oscar Francis

Police were called to the Arthur St incident on Saturday night. Photo / Oscar Francis

Police are investigating after an assault at a Dunedin property left a person with serious injuries.

A spokesman said officers were called to reports of an incident in Arthur St at 7.10pm on Saturday.

A large police presence could be seen in the street near the intersection with Duncan St.

Hato Hone St John also attended and said one patient was treated and taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Inquiries are ongoing and no arrest has been made, police said.