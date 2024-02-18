A patient was airlifted to hospital late on Saturday night after coming into difficulty on a remote walking track. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A hiker had to be rescued from a remote Far North walking track on Saturday night after they sustained injuries that rendered them incapable of walking out.

Police and 15 Far North Search and Rescue (FNSAR) volunteers co-ordinated a rescue at the Pukatea Ridge Track after receiving a request for assistance around 5pm on Saturday.

The person was located around 8.30pm by FNSAR personnel, who remained with them until they were able to be extracted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter around 11pm, police said.

Far North Search and Rescue operations manager Ian Ruddell said the patient was located on a “reasonably steep” side of the hill on a track.

Ruddell said it was an “extremely hot” evening which featured early showers and overcast conditions.

The rescue came at an opportune time as the group was supposed to complete a first-aid training course that involved a night-time exercise, he said.

“We were supposed to do a night exercise, and this turned out to be our night.”

The FNSAR group made it out of the track by 1.25am on Sunday.

Ruddell said it was a timely reminder to always be prepared when venturing out.

“Carry a PLB [personal locator beacon], and if you injure yourself and are in [an area with] phone coverage, stay there,” he said.

Pukatea Ridge is a Department of Conservation track located in the Far North. The track is known for its expansive views and kauri habitat and connects with the Waipapa River Track.

