An aerial view of Maraetai Beach. Photo / Google Maps

A woman has been pulled from the water at Maraetai Beach in Auckland after getting into difficulty.

A St John spokesperson told the Herald the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition at 1.16pm on Saturday. St John sent a rescue helicopter, ambulance and a critical care paramedic to assist at the scene.

The woman is being transported to Middlemore Hospital.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the beach at 11.45am on Saturday with reports of a person in trouble.

This summer has been the worst for drownings since 2015 according to Water Safety New Zealand.

Thirty-two people have drowned since the beginning of December — seven more than the total for all of last summer, with another two months to go before the end of the summer reporting period.

Twenty people drowned in the month of December 2021, more than double the figure for the previous December, when there were nine.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the uptick in fatalities was "unprecedented".

"This is the worst we've had the last six years," he said.