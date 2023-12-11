Police were called to Patons Rock Rd shortly before 3.40pm.

A person has died in after being pinned under a vehicle in a workplace incident at Golden Bay, Tasman.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to reports of a person becoming stuck under a vehicle at an address on Patons Rock Road shortly before 3.40pm.

“Sadly the person died at the scene,” they said.

WorkSafe New Zealand has been notified, and the death will be referred to the coroner.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said the health and safety agency is making initial inquiries.

“This is not an investigation at this stage,” they said.



