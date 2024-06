Police are investigating the crash on Old West Coast Rd, at the intersection with Redmonds Rd.

A person has died and another has been injured in a crash west of Christchurch.

The single-vehicle crash took place on Old West Coast Rd at the intersection of Redmonds Rd in Darfield yesterday at about 5pm.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene, while the other was transported to hospital with moderate injuries,” police said.

The road has now reopened and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.