One person has died and one other was seriously burned after a fire broke out at a house in South Auckland overnight.

It was earlier reported that police were making inquiries about the fire, including searching for a person thought to live at the house.

"Police are making inquiries to establish the whereabouts of an occupant who has not been located at this time," a statement said.

Police have now confirmed they have recovered a body from the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place in the next few days to confirm identification and determine the cause of death, police said.

A witness, who saw the aftermath of the blaze, described the house as being torched black with only the bare structure left behind.

Fire crews and emergency staff were called to the property on Nina Place, in Manurewa, at about 12.10am.

A man from the house remains at Middlemore Hospital with extensive burns.

Three ambulances and one clinical manager were also sent to the fire.

"We assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries who was transported to Middlemore Hospital," a spokesperson from St John said.

The house is now under police guard until it can be determined to be safe to enter.

Police said they will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire, supported by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.