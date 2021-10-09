Person killed in fiery truck crash on Friday confirmed as building company employee

One person died in the crash. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The person killed in yesterday's fiery truck crash on State Highway 1 has been confirmed as an employee of Winstone Aggregates.

On Friday morning both lanes of Auckland's SH1 on the Bombay Hills were closed after a truck travelling southbound reportedly rolled and caught fire near the Beaver Rd off-ramp.

A spokesperson from Fletcher Buildings said they had been informed by police yesterday that one of their Winstone Aggregates colleagues had died in the single vehicle accident.

"The details of the accident are still being established and we are awaiting further information from police," they said.

They said their first priority was to support the driver's family.

"Our thoughts are also with the Winstone's team who have lost a colleague and friend," they said.

"This incident has shocked and saddened people across Fletcher Building and our deepest sympathies are with our colleague's family, friends and teammates for their loss."

A spokesperson from Worksafe also confirmed they had been notified about the incident, and could provide more details next week.

Police said the circumstances of the crash were still under investigation, and they could not yet release the name of the person who died.

The highway was closed through the afternoon on Friday following the crash at 11.40am.

Nearby residents described hearing a "huge explosion" and seeing a massive plume of smoke.

""There was just a huge explosion and then a plume of smoke and fire," a witness said.

"And then explosion sounds twice again. It was so loud and there was smoke everywhere."

Police said on Friday the person had died at the scene.