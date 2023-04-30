Voyager 2022 media awards
Person killed in Canterbury crash, SH1 north of Christchurch closed

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police rushed to the scene after a crash on SH1 north of Christchurch. Photo / File

State Highway 1 north of Christchurch has been forced to close this afternoon after a crash that killed one person.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Sefton, near Amesbury Road, at around 3.15pm.

A witness told the Herald a motorcyclist was involved in the incident.

Hato Hone St John said they responded with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a manager and a helicopter before airlifting a critically injured person to Christchurch Hospital.

A police spokesperson later confirmed a person had died as a result of the crash.

The road is now closed and diversions are in place at Harlston Road southbound and Wiley’s Road Northbound.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

