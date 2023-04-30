State Highway 1 north of Christchurch has been forced to close this afternoon after a crash that killed one person.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Sefton, near Amesbury Road, at around 3.15pm.
A witness told the Herald a motorcyclist was involved in the incident.
Hato Hone St John said they responded with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a manager and a helicopter before airlifting a critically injured person to Christchurch Hospital.
A police spokesperson later confirmed a person had died as a result of the crash.
The road is now closed and diversions are in place at Harlston Road southbound and Wiley’s Road Northbound.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.