Emergency services responded to a serious incident in a park in the Auckland suburb of Massey overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

A homicide investigation is under way and a man has been charged with murder following a death in an Auckland park overnight.

A man was found dead at the Royal Reserve park in Beauchamp Drive, Massey, around 12.10am.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said a 26-year-old man was arrested this morning and will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with murder.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.

“An increased Police presence will remain in the area while we complete our scene examination, which will likely conclude tomorrow,” Proctor says.

“This is a tragic incident and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim.”

Police at Royal Reserve park. Photo / Jamie Lyth

A large police cordon is in place surrounding the park in Massey.

Police could be seen interviewing people who live near the reserve around 11am.

Police said they couldn’t release details of the man killed.

“We are continuing to make inquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us.

“Even the smallest detail could bring justice for the deceased.”

Police have cordoned off most of Beauchamp Dr which leads to Royal Reserve. Photo / Dean Purcell

The whole of Beauchamp Dr in West Auckland is blocked off as a result of the police investigation.

The police cordon extends from Beauchamp Dr to the edge of the playground inside the reserve.

A “specialist search group” police investigation tent is set up at the bottom of the drive and playground and the police cordon was extended earlier in the morning.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in Royal Reserve park or the wider area, including in and around Reverie Place.

Forensic investigators are taking photos and combing the scene kitted out in boiler suits, masks and gloves.

A police investigation tent has been set up at the bottom of the Drive and playground. Photo / Jamie Lyth

Two people who live nearby told the Herald they were shocked to hear someone had died in the reserve.

”That’s really sad, aye.

”We live in Massey and we normally come for a walk through the park after our fit club.

”It’s sad, so close to Christmas as well.”

Police were notified around 12.10am of a person who had been found unresponsive at the park. Photo / Dean Purcell

A police spokesperson said they were notified around 12.10am of a person who had been found unresponsive at the park.

“Ambulance staff attended, but sadly they were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“At this stage, police are treating the death as unexplained and a scene guard remains in place.”



