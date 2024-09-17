The area between Main Highway and Findlay St in Ellerslie where the incident is believed to have occurred. Photo / Google Maps

A person was rescued by emergency services after a retaining wall fell on them in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said fire crews and ambulances rescued the person stuck under the retaining wall on the intersection of Main Highway and Finlay St on Tuesday afternoon.

One person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital, said Hato Hone St John.

Ellerslie Business Association said on Facebook a fence on Findlay St facing Auckland Southern Motorway had fallen and advised residents to avoid the area.

Fenz said it was one of 11 weather-related callouts in Auckland between 11am and 6.30pm on Tuesday, as heavy winds blasted the country.