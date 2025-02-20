A charging motorbike battery caused a fire, destroying a home and damaging two others in Milldale.
A person in the shower escaped, but two cats died in the blaze.
Fire and Emergency confirmed the fire was electrical, starting where the battery was charging.
A person taking a shower was forced to dash to safety when a charging motorbike battery caught fire before engulfing a north Auckland two-storey home and spreading to neighbouring houses.
A large pile of black charred wood and mangled steel is all that is left of the home that went up in flames on Lees Street, Milldale, while two neighbouring houses suffered extensive damage but are still standing.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand today confirmed that the fire was electrical, starting where a motorbike battery was charging.
“Due to fire damage, fire investigators can’t determine whether the cause was the battery or the charger. The battery is not a lithium-ion battery.”
The metal skeleton of a burnt motorbike remains at the front of the property.
