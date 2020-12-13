Person in hospital after house fire in Māngere, Auckland

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Lilburn Crescent in Massey, West Auckland, last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been injured in one of two house fires in Auckland overnight.

Emergency services responded to reports of a house blaze in Avro Place, in Māngere, just after 11pm yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the house was "well-involved" in flames when the three fire crews arrived.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a manager vehicle were sent to the scene after the call at 11.18pm.

She said one person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition. The nature of their injuries are not known.

Three fire crews were called to Avro Place in Māngere late last night. Image / Google

The incident came a couple of hours after firefighters were sent to a property on the other side of town at Lilburn Crescent, in Massey, West Auckland.

Four fire trucks were sent to the scene just before 9pm, FENZ said.

Fire crews arrived to find the single-storey house "well-involved" in flames, a northern fire communications spokesman said. No injuries were reported.

A witness told the Herald he could see light grey smoke coming from all the windows and doors of the property.

"Members of the public and residents were on the street watching the blaze," he said.

Both fires are now out, he said, and fire investigators are expected to look into the circumstances of both incidents.