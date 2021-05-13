Person in custody after Greytown school put in lockdown following potential firearm sighting

A school is in lockdown following reports of the sighting of a firearm. Image / NZME

A person has been taken into custody in Greytown following sightings of a firearm that put a Wairarapa School into lockdown.

A police spokesperson said it was understood the person had an air rifle.

Kuranui College in South Wairarapa was earlier put into a precautionary lockdown following reports of the potential sighting of a firearm in Greytown.

A spokesperson said then that police were called at around 12.20 and were responding to the situation.

A post made on the Kuranui College Facebook page shortly after 1pm said the school had been "advised by police to stay indoors due to an incident in Greytown".

"All students are safely locked inside and rest assured there is no direct threat to the college," read the post.

