Person in custody after armed police respond to incident in Waimate

A witness said a perimeter of about three or four streets was cordoned off. Photo / NZME

A person is in custody after two schools in the South Canterbury town of Waimate were placed in lockdown this afternoon.

Lockdowns have now been lifted and cordons have been stood down.

Armed police were called to a property in the town and placed cordons around three or four streets as a precaution.

"I'd say there are at least eight [police] cars and they were all armed. They didn't look like AOS but they were certainly armed," a witness said.

"It is a bit unexpected to see armed police in Waimate."

A post on Facebook by Waimate Main School said it was in lockdown at 2.30pm.

"There is a heavy police presence close to the school and the police have advised that there is no threat so please remain calm.

"Please do not come onto the school site until we inform you that the lockdown is lifted," it said.