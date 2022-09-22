World leaders take aim at Russia, retail workers fearful as smash and grabs continue, and more on the cyclist tragically killed in Flat Bush crash in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a water emergency at Blockhouse Bay this morning.

Police say the person was found near the water's edge.

St John Ambulance said the alarm was raised at 9.09am after a "water incident" in Endeavour St, Blockhouse Bay.

"One rapid response vehicle and two ambulances responded to the scene to treat then transport one patient in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital," said a spokesperson.

Police were also involved with the Eagle helicopter scouring the bay and surrounding reserve as the emergency unfolded.

The police helicopter scours the nearby bay and reserve. Photo / Darren Masters

A police spokesperson said inquiries were in their very early stages and no further information was available at this stage.

Photos at the scene shows shallow water in the bay as the tide goes out.

Nearby residents reported hearing the wailing of sirens heading to the quiet reserve as the emergency unfolded earlier today.