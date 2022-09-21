World leaders take aim at Russia, retail workers fearful as smash and grabs continue, and more on the cyclist tragically killed in Flat Bush crash in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being plucked from the water at Blockhouse Bay this morning.

St John Ambulance said the alarm was raised at 9.09am after a "water incident" in Endeavour St, Blockhouse Bay.

"One rapid response vehicle and two ambulances responded to the scene to treat then transport one patient in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital," said a spokesperson.

Police were also involved with the Eagle helicopter hovering above the bay as the emergency unfolded.

Photos at the scene as the emergency unfolded shows shallow water in the bay as the tide goes out.

More to come