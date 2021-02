St John sent two ambulances to Auckland's Kohimarama Beach on Sunday afternoon. Photo / File

A person is in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Auckland's Kohimarama Beach this afternoon.

Emergency services were called about 3.30pm, including police and St John.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a manager were sent to the scene.

One person was transported to Auckland City Hospital in critical condition.

More to come...