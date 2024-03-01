Voyager 2023 media awards
Person in critical condition after Bucklands Beach incident

NZ Herald
A person is in critical condition after an incident in Bucklands Beach, East Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a residential property at 12.40pm.

A police spokesperson said two people were injured, one critically and another moderately.

The critical patient has been rushed to Auckland Hospital.

“Emergency services remain at the scene to work out the exact circumstances surrounding the situation,” the spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said they had responded with one ambulance and three rapid response vehicles.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also on the scene.


