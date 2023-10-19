A camera operator has been critically injured after an accident at Sky Dive Mount Cook. Photo / Google Maps

A person remains in critical condition after a skydive went wrong at Skydive Mount Cook on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the company told the Herald the person is a camera “flyer” for the company that films people who jump from the plane.

The team member was not jumping in tandem with any customers or passengers at the time of the incident and was completing a “routine jump”.

“We are co-operating with local authorities who were immediately notified and are investigating the situation further,” the spokesperson said.

“We are currently in communication with the affected team member’s family.”

St John confirmed to Stuff it sent an ambulance and helicopter to Swallow Drive in Pukaki at 5.56pm on October 17. The person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

Skydive Mount Cook’s website says it specially trained photographers to jump out with skydivers to capture thrill-seekers thousands of metres in the air.

“They hang outside of the plane, waiting for the moment you dive, then impressively control their movements to join up with you and film the very best perspectives,” the website describes.







