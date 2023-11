Emergency services were called to a crash in Pakuranga Heights around 2.25am. File photo / Glenn Taylor

Emergency services were called to a crash in Pakuranga Heights around 2.25am. File photo / Glenn Taylor

A crash overnight in the east Auckland suburb of Pakuranga Heights has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called at 2.25am to the crash on Walworth Ave.

St John sent two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle to the crash.

One person was treated and taken to Auckland Hospital with critical injuries.