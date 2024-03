One person has been transported to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries. Photo / File

One person is in hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Manurewa.

A police spokesperson said police and ambulance attended following reports of disorder and an assault at Rogers Road shortly after 4 pm.

One person has been transported to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries, they said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.