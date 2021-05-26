Person hospitalised after being shot in the foot in Feilding

Police were alerted to the incident shortly before 6pm. Photo / 123rf

Police were alerted to the incident shortly before 6pm. Photo / 123rf

Police responded to an incident in Feilding tonight, with residents describing a "commotion" and flurry of patrol cars.

"Police attended a family-harm related incident reported at a York St address at 6pm this evening," a police spokesman told the Herald.

"A person was taken to hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot. They've sustained moderate to minor injuries and are expected to be discharged later this evening."

A 59-year-old male was taken into custody and is due to appear in Palmerston District Court tomorrow on charges relating to wounding with intent to injure.

Saskia, a resident close to the scene, was making dinner when she heard a "commotion" about 6.30pm.

"I heard something, there's always stuff going on down there, so I thought literally nothing of it," she said.

"Then all of a sudden, I looked up out of my kitchen window and there were police cars driving past. I walked outside and there was an ambulance and, I would say, six police cars and there were some people on the street."

At that time, the Derby St end of York St had been cordoned off. As at 7.30pm, there was one police car at the scene as officers spoke with residents.