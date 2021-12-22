Voyager 2021 media awards
Person hit by car, police at scene in Ponsonby

Quick Read
Police at the scene in Ponsonby where a person was hit by a car. Photo / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

A person has been hit by a car in Ponsonby, Auckland.

Five officers wearing masks and four flashing police cars are at the scene at Maidstone St. A white Toyota has been marked out with yellow tape.

The street has been cordoned off with white tape labelled "police emergency" in red.
A police officer at the scene said they weren't able to comment at this stage.

A man who was working in a building that looked on to the road said a woman was lying on the road after being hit by a car.

"There was a whole lot of people surrounded her but I don't know anymore than that," the man said. He didn't want to be named for privacy reasons.

A shopkeeper said it all happened really quickly. One of her customers came running into the store saying she was parking when she heard a thud.

A man who worked at a gym nearby said a car came out of a driveway and hit the woman.