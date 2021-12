The person died at the scene after apparently being struck by a ute. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Auckland overnight.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened on Rosamund Avenue in New Windsor, just before 10.30pm on Christmas Day.

The person died at the scene.

An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the crash.

A photographer at the scene said the crash appeared to have involve a ute.