A person has been taken to hospital after being found in Wellington Harbour this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A person has been taken to hospital after being found in Wellington Harbour this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A person has been found unconscious in Wellington Harbour.

A police spokesperson said a member of the public found the person unconscious at the south end of Eastbourne in Lower Hutt this morning.

Police were called at 9.24am and at least four units attended as well as three Fire and Emergency crews and the rescue helicopter.

The person was airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

Police said the victim was in critical condition.