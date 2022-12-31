Police are treating the death of a person at a campground toilet in Taranaki as unexplained. Photo / File

Emergency services found a person dead inside a campground toilet in Taranaki this morning. Police are treating the death as unexplained.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were notified someone was unresponsive at the Pātea Dam Campground in Hurleyville about 1.10am.

FENZ responded to a call to assist ambulances at the scene.

Police were notified about 2.10am and were making routine inquiries to determine the cause of death.

A police spokesperson said, “The death is being treated as unexplained.”



