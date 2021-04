Police were called to a car fire on Wharau Rd near Kerikeri this evening. Photo / Google Maps

A body has been found in a burning car in Northland.

Police are trying to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident near Kerikeri on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said officers were alerted to the car fire on Wharau Rd just after 7pm.

"Sadly a person was located deceased in the car a short time later.

"At this early stage the circumstances are unclear and enquiries are under way to establish exactly what has taken place."