Person dies outside KFC restaurant in Balmoral, Auckland

A person has died outside a popular KFC in central Auckland this morning.
Emergency services were called to KFC Balmoral - on the corner of Balmoral Rd and Dominion Rd - just before 8am.
A St John spokeswoman said they responded to a medical emergency.
"We responded several units at 7.54am," she said.
Police said they also responded to a medical event.
"Sadly, the person died at the scene," police said in a statement.
Earlier, a witness said she cycled passed about 9am to see "lots of cops" in the car park area.
A photo shared on social media site Twitter shows an ambulance, police and a fire engine outside the KFC restaurant.