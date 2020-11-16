Website of the Year

New Zealand

Person dies outside KFC restaurant in Balmoral, Auckland

Emergency services are responding to an incident at the KFC on Dominion Road, Auckland, this morning. Image / Google

NZ Herald

A person has died outside a popular KFC in central Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to KFC Balmoral - on the corner of Balmoral Rd and Dominion Rd - just before 8am.

A St John spokeswoman said they responded to a medical emergency.

"We responded several units at 7.54am," she said.

Police said they also responded to a medical event.

"Sadly, the person died at the scene," police said in a statement.

Earlier, a witness said she cycled passed about 9am to see "lots of cops" in the car park area.

A photo shared on social media site Twitter shows an ambulance, police and a fire engine outside the KFC restaurant.