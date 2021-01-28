Person dies in water incident at Whangārei Heads beach

A person has died in a water incident at Whangarei Heads. Photo / Emma Russell

A person has died after a water incident in Whangārei Heads today.

Police said while it's not clear exactly what happened, the person had been on a boat prior to being found in the water.

Emergency teams were earlier called to the scene on Cornfoot Ave at 6pm after receiving a report of someone being in trouble in the water.

The person's body was then recovered from the water, police said.

St John sent a First Response Unit, ambulance and helicopter to assist but were not needed.

"The death will be referred to the Coroner," a police spokesperson said.