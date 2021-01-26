Sudden death at Piha beach in West Auckland

Emergency services were called to the reported drowning at Piha beach just before 5pm. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Emergency services are responding to a death at Piha beach following reports of a drowning.

The incident was reported to police just before 5pm at the West Auckland beach.

It is understood the victim got into trouble in the water. The person was brought back to the shore but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

"Medical assistance was provided at the scene but unfortunately the person has since died," police said.

The person's death will be referred to the Coroner.

A rescue helicopter and St John first response unit responded to the emergency.

Two more ambulances were also sent to the scene and Fire and Emergency were called out to assist Surf Lifesaving and medical staff.