Police said the person died after their car smashed into a power line in the Waikato. File photo / Bevan Conley

Police said the person died after their car smashed into a power line in the Waikato. File photo / Bevan Conley

A person died in a Waikato road crash overnight.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Saulbrey Rd in Ngāruawāhia. Police were notified just before 8pm that a vehicle had collided with a power line.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene," police said. "The other three occupants were transported to hospital with serious, moderate and minor injuries."

The Serious Crash Unit attended and the investigation is continuing.

Ten other people died on the roads over Anzac Weekend.

On Sunday a motorcyclist died in Raetihi and a motorist died in Herekino. Late on Saturday night a person also died in a single-vehicle crash near Raglan.

On Saturday two motorbike riders were killed - one in Whāngārei and one near Whakatāne - and a person died in a crash in Levin.

And on Friday evening four teenagers died in Invercargill when their ute collided with a concrete truck.