The Clarence River where the rafting incident occurred yesterday afternoon. Photo / Stephen Russell

A person has died following a rafting incident on the Clarence River, which runs through the Kaikōura Ranges in the South Island.

Police said the incident occurred yesterday afternoon.

The person is understood to have been rafting and passed away at the scene.

Police have extended condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

WorkSafe has been notified of the incident and police are making inquiries on behalf of the coroner.