The person was found at the scene with serious injuries. Photo / File

A person has died after a “disorder-related incident” in Ōpōtiki overnight.

Police were called to the incident shortly after 11pm on Friday on Saint John St, where they found the victim seriously injured.

“CPR was commenced, but the person died as a result of their injuries,” police said in a statement.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the person’s injuries remain ongoing.”