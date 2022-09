One person has died after a Levin house fire. Photo / File

A person has died after a house fire in Levin this morning.

Emergency services were called to the home on Queenwood St just before 8am.

Police say the cause and circumstances of the fire are being determined.

Cordons are in place around the scene while emergency services continue their work.

Stuff reported that fire crews from Levin, Waitārere Beach and Ōtaki Beach were called in and the fire was extinguised by 9am.