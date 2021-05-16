Person dies in early morning house fire in Martinborough, Wairarapa

A person has died following an early morning house fire in Martinborough, in Wairarapa.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the blaze at a property on White Rock Rd just after 1am on Monday morning.
They said one occupant escaped to a neighbouring house but a second person was later found deceased.
Their body has not yet to be removed from the property, and the other occupant is being treated for smoke inhalation.
A scene examination is expected to begin today, although the fire is not initially being treated as suspicious.
An official identification and post mortem examination will also be carried out.