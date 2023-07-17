Voyager 2023 media awards

Person dies from critical injuries sustained in SH1 crash

A person has died after suffering critical injuries in a car crash on State Highway 1 near Bombay.

The single-car crash on Beaver Rd was reported to police at 7.50am yesterday.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

A police spokesperson had said it appeared the vehicle had been travelling north on State Highway 1 before coming off the road and crashing into a water tank.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency had closed Beaver Rd off-ramp on State Highway 1 near Bombay for some time following the incident.


