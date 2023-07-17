Person dies from critical injuries sustained in SH1 crash

Father of suffocated girls to testify in his wife Lauren Dickason's murder trial, how the Government's defending its latest crime response and Auckland Transport lays out a new proposed plan in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Rocket Lab

A person has died after suffering critical injuries in a car crash on State Highway 1 near Bombay.

The single-car crash on Beaver Rd was reported to police at 7.50am yesterday.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

A police spokesperson had said it appeared the vehicle had been travelling north on State Highway 1 before coming off the road and crashing into a water tank.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency had closed Beaver Rd off-ramp on State Highway 1 near Bombay for some time following the incident.



