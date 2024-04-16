Complaints surge over ACC taxi service, Westfield malls look at boosting security and Donald Trump’s criminal trial gets underway in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A person has died after a workplace incident at a farm in Newland, Ashburton District this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the property at 10.10am and tragically a person was located deceased.”

Emergency services were called to the property at 10.10am and a person was located deceased. Photo / George Heard

The Herald has approached WorkSafe for comment.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified and responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle but referred any further inquiries to police.

The Herald understands the incident occurred at Anwick Farms on Singletree Rd.