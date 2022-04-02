Emergency services are responding to an incident in St Heliers. Photo / Darren Masters

A person has died following an incident in the driveway of an Auckland home this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the property on The Parade in St Heliers and a cordon is in place.

Police said they received a report of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly after 12.30pm.

"Emergency services attended but sadly, the person has died at the scene."

A witness told the Herald a family at the house appeared distraught, "broke down and collapsed".

The witness was told by police it is "a very sad situation".

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency responded and the Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.