Person dies after truck rolls, catches fire, State Highway 1 closed at Bombay Hills. / Yasser Aboulfateh

A person has died in fiery crash after a truck rolled and caught fire on State Highway 1 south of Auckland's Bombay Hills.

The highway is closed in both directions at Bombay following the fatal accident.

Emergency services were currently at the scene.

Police said the single vehicle crash was reported at 11.40am, where a truck had reportedly rolled and subsequently caught fire near the Beaver Rd off-ramp.

The truck was travelling southbound at the time.

One person has died at the scene, said police.

State Highway 1 is currently closed in both directions between Mill Rd and Nikau Rd.

It was anticipated that southbound lanes would be closed for a longer period of time as the Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

Police said southbound traffic was being diverted at the Bombay Hill off-ramp.

Police advised motorists to expect delays if they are travelling through this area this afternoon.

More to come